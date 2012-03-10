Man who robbed Wells Fargo in Rolando sought

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch in the Rolando area, police said Saturday.

The suspect, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, walked into the branch at 4690 63rd St. about 3:30 p.m. Friday and handed a teller a demand note, San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

The robber fled with an undisclosed sum, driving south on 63rd Street in a silver-colored sedan, he said.

No one was injured in the robbery, Cali said.

The suspect is described as a Latino and about 5 feet 4 inches and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and dark pants, he said.