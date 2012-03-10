Man injured after crashing into trees in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old man sustained a ruptured spleen when he lost control of his 1986 Ford Mustang and struck two trees while speeding in Scripps Ranch, San Diego police officials said Saturday.

The crash, reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Forestview Lane and Scripps Lake Drive, also slightly injured the car's 34-year-old female passenger, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

The Mustang's driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Stafford said.

Stafford said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.