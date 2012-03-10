Police searching for suspect who robbed 76 gas station in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police were on the lookout Saturday for a man suspected in the armed robbery of an Otay Mesa area gas station.

The suspect entered the 76 gas station at 4360 Palm Ave., about 10:40 p.m. Friday, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from a clerk, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

The robber then left with the cash on foot, Stafford said. No one was injured, he said.

The suspect was described as a tall black man in his 30s who was wearing a jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap.