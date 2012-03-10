Woman gives birth to son weighing nearly 14 pounds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California woman says doctors predicted she would give birth to a big baby boy, but nobody was prepared for just how big.

The North County Times reports Saturday that Jayden Sigler weighed in at 13 pounds, 14 ounces, when he was delivered by cesarean section Thursday.

His mother, Cynthia Sigler of Vista, says it took a photo of the scale readout to convince her cousin that the birth weight wasn't a joke.

The mother says doctors initially estimated that Jayden would weigh about 9 pounds. By March 6, the estimate jumped to about 11 pounds.

Dr. Jerald White says Jayden, at nearly 14 pounds, is the biggest baby he's delivered since his career began in 1961.

___

Information from: North County Times, http://www.nctimes.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.