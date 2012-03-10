Apartment fire near City Heights leaves 5 displaced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire broke out Saturday in an apartment near City Heights that displaced five people and caused about $30,000 in damage, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

Fire crews were called out about 10:40 a.m. to the building in the 4800 block of Castle venue, near Euclid Avenue, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher. Crews had the blaze knocked down about 10:55, she said.

The blaze, which was caused by a juvenile, started in a bedroom of a bottom unit in the building, the dispatcher said.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damage to the property and about $5,000 in damage to the contents, according to the dispatcher.

The American Red Cross was assisting the two adults and three children who were displaced by the fire, the dispatcher said.