Car crashes into barber shop in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - At least one person was hurt Saturday after a car crashed into a barber shop in Chula Vista.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue.

Chula Vista police say a man was pulling into a parking spot in front of "Superior Cuts" when he likely accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

A person inside the barber shop suffered minor cuts from the shattered glass.

"You know, I've seen many people hit the wrong pedal by mistake. I guess all we can say is try to pay attention and maybe minimize the chances," Lt. Eric Thunberg of the Chula Vista Police Department said.

Despite the crash, the barber shop remained open for business.