Deadly motorcycle crash in Kearny Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deadly motorcycle crash in Kearny Mesa

Posted: Updated:

KEARNY MESA (CBS 8) - The CHP is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Kearny Mesa Saturday.

Officers say they were called to the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard off-ramp from the northbound SR-163 just after 8 a.m. Saturday. That's where they found a motorcycle that had crashed.

The driver's body was found near the bike.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

