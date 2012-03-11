Clements leads SDSU to MWC women's title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Clements scored 16 points and top-seeded San Diego State warmed up after a slow start to beat seventh-seeded New Mexico 57-43 and claim the Mountain West Conference women's tournament title on Saturday.

Chelsea Hopkins added 12 points for the Aztecs (25-6), who advanced to the NCAA tournament for the third time in four years and the ninth time in program history. It's their second conference tourney title in three years.

The Aztecs missed their first eight shots from the field before Clements hit a jumper. The Aztecs missed 12 of their first 15 shots but were leading 10-2. They had outrebounded the Lobos 16-3 at that point.

Lauren Taylor scored 14 and Porche Torrance had 12 for the Lobos (11-20), who were the lowest-seeded team to reach the tournament championship game in the league's 13 seasons.

