Police search for car involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (CNS/CBS 8) - One man is dead Sunday after a hit-and-run at the western end of Interstate 8 at Ocean Beach, California Highway Patrol said.

A car fatally struck a pedestrian at the merge from Nimitz and Sunset boulevards onto the eastbound Ocean Beach Freeway, and it was reported to the CHP at 4:28 a.m. A SigAlert was issued at 4:50 a.m., closing the onramp until about 7:30 a.m., the CHP reported.

Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle was a 2007 or newer model Toyota Camry, with moderate damage to the front bumper and lens assembly, CHP officials said.

CHP officials said additional evidence at the scene was being analyzed for more specific vehicle identification.

Officers asked anyone with information on the crash to call the CHP Communications Center at (858) 637-3800.