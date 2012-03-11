Truck backs into Clairemont home after being struck by car - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Truck backs into Clairemont home after being struck by car

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A man who backed his truck out of his driveway and was hit by another car, ended up crashing into a nearby garage Sunday.

It happened at 6401 Mount Adelbert Drive in Clairemont Sunday morning.

"The other car driving down the street did not see him and hit him, which caused the man backing out of his driveway to lose control of his vehicle and ended up backing into the garage," Lt. Chief Mike Finnerty of San Diego Fire-Resuce said.

Neither driver nor any of the occupants in the house was reportedly injured.

No further details were released.

