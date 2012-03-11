Seaworld rescues sea lion pup from Cardiff Beach parking lot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Seaworld rescues sea lion pup from Cardiff Beach parking lot

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A female California sea lion pup was found in the Cardiff State Beach parking lot Sunday.

Seaworld San Diego rescued the pup that they predict to be 9 to 10 months old.

"This is the age when the mother usually says ‘goodbye' to her pup. This one probably couldn't find food and might be sick.  It looks pretty thin and seems petty lethargic," Jennifer Zarate, an Animal Care Specialist at Seaworld said.

Seaworld will make sure the pup gets hydrated and has a vet check-up.

No other details have been released.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.