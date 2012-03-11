Peyton Manning arrives at Cardinals headquarters

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Peyton Manning has arrived at the Arizona Cardinals facility.

The free-agent quarterback showed up Sunday morning with Arizona coach Ken Whisenhunt, stepped out of a white SUV and nodded and waved to cameramen as he walked past a security gate and into a building.

A few minutes earlier, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald arrived in his own car.

This is the second stop on Manning's tour of teams he might end up signing with. The former Indianapolis Colts star met with the Denver Broncos on Friday night at the team's headquarters.

After Arizona, Manning reportedly is going to Florida to meet with the Miami Dolphins.

