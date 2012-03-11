San Diego Half Marathon to begin, end at Petco Park Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The inaugural San Diego Half Marathon will be held Sunday, beginning and ending at Petco Park.

The course winds through the Gaslamp Quarter, Harbor Island, Liberty Station, Hillcrest and Balboa Park before returning to the East Village. A festival associated with the race will take place outside the ballpark.

Because runners will be on North Harbor Drive, officials with the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority suggest airline travelers using Lindbergh Field leave earlier than normal.

Race organizers, including the Padres, say proceeds will go toward the Huntington's Disease Society of America, the National Foundation for Autism Research, and Make-a-Wish Foundation of San Diego.