2 men stabbed in face, head during attack at carnival

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were hospitalized with stab wounds in the face and head Saturday night after they were attacked while leaving a carnival, a San Diego police officer said.

The attack was reported at 8:10 p.m. at or near South Bay Community Park, at Coronado Avenue and Saturn Boulevard, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

A group of several Hispanic men in their 20s walked up to a smaller group of Hispanic men, also in their 20s, at the carnival and gave a gang challenge, Stafford said. The victims walked away.

When the smaller group left the carnival later, they were again confronted by the larger group, which had grown to about 20. The larger group physically attacked the smaller group, he said.

During the fight, two of the victims - a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man - were stabbed in the face and head,Stafford said. They were transported to a trauma center with non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspects fled, he said.