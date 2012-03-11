Two-alarm fire in Vista leaves 17 displaced

VISTA (CNS) - Cooking oil on a hot stove, that wasn't being watched, sparked a two-alarm blaze Sunday that damaged several apartment units and displaced 17 people in Vista, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at 11:32 a.m. at the two-story building at 971 Postal Way, near Civic Center Drive, according to Battalion Chief Ned Vander Pol of the Vista Fire Department.

Firefighters responded within six minutes and personnel from the Vista, Carlsbad, San Marcos and Oceanside fire departments had the blaze contained just after 11:45 a.m., Vander Pol said.

Two of the building's eight units were damaged by fire. Four additional apartments sustained smoke damage, Vander Pol said.

No damage estimate had been assessed, he said.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the nine adults and eight

children displaced by the fire, Vander Pol said.