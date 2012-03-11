Shooting in Oceanside leaves boy, 17, dead

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A shooting in South Oceanside left a 17-year-old boy dead early Sunday, police said.

Oceanside police officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired with a person down in the 400 block of Grant Street, near Division Street, according to Lt. Joe Young. Officers arrived to find the teen with a gunshot wound, Young said.

The victim was treated at the scene and then was airlifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds, Young said. His name was withheld until his relatives can be notified by police of the death.

No arrests had been made by late morning and detectives continued to investigate, Young said.

Police had yet to establish a motive for the shooting and it was unknown of the crime was gang-related, Young said.

It was also unknown if the incident was related to the March 2 shooting in the 1200 block of Division Street that wounded a 20-year-old man, police said. The 20-year-old had since been released from a hospital and was recovering at home, Young said.

Police asked anyone with information on the homicide to contact Detective Bill Wallace at (760) 435-4892.