17th annual Ugliest Dog Contest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's a new ugly dog on the block.

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club hosted the 17th annual Ugly Dog Contest to benefit the Rancho Coastal Humane Society's Animal Safehouse Program.

We spoke to the owner of this Chinese crested "Rascal," the 2010 winner and 2011 runner up.

"That's really what it's all about, is coming out and if you can have fun with the animals, but really to help them out and do some good," Rascal's owner, Dane Andrew said.

Other categories include best trick, cutest puppy, and the dog that looks most like its owner.