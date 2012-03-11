Candidates spar before key Miss., Ala. primaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful
Rick Santorum on Sunday nudged rival Newt Gingrich to step aside,
arguing a head-to-head contest between himself and Mitt Romney should
"occur sooner rather than later." A defiant Gingrich predicted victories
in Tuesday's primaries in Alabama and Mississippi and called Romney the
weakest Republican front-runner in nearly a century.
Santorum and
Gingrich were campaigning hard two days before what has become a
potentially decisive Southern showdown for the GOP field.
Losing
Alabama and Mississippi would effectively spell the end for Gingrich,
who has banked his waning prospects on an all-Southern strategy. The
former House speaker's lone primary wins have been in South Carolina and
Georgia, a state he represented in Congress for 20 years.
A win
for Romney in Alabama, where polling shows a tight contest between
Romney, Gingrich and Santorum, could all but bring the GOP nominating
contest to a close. The former Massachusetts governor has built a
substantial delegate lead against his rivals but has failed so far to
win a state in the deep South, home to the Republican Party's most
conservative voters.
Santorum, who has battled to be Romney's
chief conservative foe, burnished his standing with a decisive win in
Saturday's caucuses in Kansas. The former Pennsylvania senator also
carried contests last week in Oklahoma and Tennessee, giving him a
toehold in the South.
On NBC's "Meet the Press," Santorum said
Gingrich's recent stretch of weak showings suggests he has few options
left in the race. Gingrich placed third in Kansas and dead last in
Wyoming, whose caucuses Romney won easily Saturday.
"The speaker
can stay in as long as he wants, but I think the better opportunity to
make sure that we nominate a conservative is to give us an opportunity
to go head-to-head with Gov. Romney at some point and hopefully that
will occur sooner rather than later," Santorum said, adding he wasn't
directly asking Gingrich to get out.
Santorum attended church in
Tupelo, Miss., Sunday morning and had campaign stops scheduled in
Meridian and Gulfport later in the day. Gingrich was also campaigning in
Mississippi, where he planned to attend Baptist church services in
Brandon and headline a rally there.
The Gingrich campaign also
deployed a "truth squad" across Mississippi, led by Bob Walker, a
lobbyist and former House colleague now chairing Gingrich's campaign.
On
"Fox News Sunday," Gingrich compared Romney to Leonard Wood, a U.S.
Army general from New Hampshire who ran for the Republican presidential
nomination in 1920 but lost on the tenth ballot to Warren Harding.
"He's
not a very strong front-runner," Gingrich said of Romney. "Almost all
conservatives are opposed, which is the base of the party. And I think
we are likely to see after the last primary in June, we're likely to see
a 60-day conversation about what's going to happen." In August
Republicans head to their national convention in Tampa, Fla.
Gingrich
also took aim at Santorum, saying his support for earmarks and other
spending projects while in Congress had alienated voters from the
Republican party in 2006. Republicans lost both the House and Senate
that year, and Santorum lost re-election to the Senate by an 18-point
margin.
"This is somebody who on a number of occasions had
Washington change him — he admits it and he says it's a team sport. You
had to go along to get along," Gingrich said of Santorum.
Romney
had no campaign appearances Sunday, but his campaign and an allied
independent group were far outpacing his rivals on the air.
The
Romney campaign boosted its television ad spending from $165,000 to
$233,000 in Alabama. Restore Our Future, a super PAC run by former
Romney advisers, was spending $1.42 million on ads in Alabama and
$973,000 in Mississippi.
Romney planned to campaign in Alabama Monday.
Gingrich and Santorum also had support on the air by well-heeled outside groups.
The
Gingrich campaign was running about $125,000 in ads in Alabama and
$83,000 in Mississippi, while the pro-Gingrich super PAC Winning Our
Future was spending $413,000 on ads in Alabama and $250,000 in
Mississippi.
Santorum had only a nominal presence on the air in
both states. But the Red White and Blue fund, his allied super PAC, was
spending $275,000 on ads in Alabama and $235,000 in Mississippi.
Wins
in the U.S. territories Guam, the Virgin Islands and the Northern
Mariana Islands along with Wyoming helped Romney significantly pad his
delegate lead in the race. The Associated Press calculates that Romney
now has 454 delegates compared with 217 for Santorum, 107 for Gingrich
and 47 for Texas Rep. Ron Paul.
A candidate must win 1,144 delegates to clinch the Republican presidential nomination at the national convention.
