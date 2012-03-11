Padres' Hudson has double, HR before D-backs rally

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Orlando Hudson doubled and homered for San Diego on Sunday before the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Padres.

Hudson hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth inning and had a one-out double to start a rally in the next inning. Carlos Quentin walked and had an RBI single for the Padres.

Henry Blanco hit a two-run homer, Gerardo Parra had two hits and Daniel Hudson struck out three batters over three perfect innings for the Diamondbacks.

Chase Headley singled, walked and scored a run in three plate appearances in his spring debut for San Diego and first baseman Yonder Alonso added a two-run single. Padres starter Tim Stauffer allowed three earned runs and five hits in two-plus innings.

