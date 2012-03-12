Deadly hit-and-run DUI driver sentenced to six years

VISTA (CNS) - A woman who killed a cyclist in a drunken hit-and-run crash in Carlsbad last summer was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.
Julianne Elyse Thomson, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run causing death. She was sentenced by Vista Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein.
Arthur John Jacobs, 64, was struck by a Ford F-150 truck near the intersection of El Camino Real and Cassia Street around 9:45 p.m. last July 27 while riding his bicycle to work at a local hotel.
A witness told police the driver crashed into a curb and some bushes, then drove at high speed into an apartment complex parking lot, Carlsbad police Lt. Paul Mendes said. Arriving emergency personnel pronounced Jacobs, a Vista resident, dead at the scene.
Thomson was found about 15 minutes later hiding in some bushes on the opposite side of the apartment complex, where she had parked the truck.
The defendant's blood-alcohol level was measured at .25 percent, more than three times the legal limit for driving, said prosecutor Aimee McLeod.
