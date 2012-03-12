Police investigate string of gas station robberies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Monday investigated a string of armed gas station robberies, two of which may be related.
The first robbery was reported at the Arco gas station at 6404 Mission Gorge Road in Grantville around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, said San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.
A white man in his 30s with red hair and a beard robbed the business of cash at gunpoint, then fled in a gold sedan driven by someone else, Delimitros said. He was reported to be wearing a blue hoodie and red baseball cap.
Almost three hours later, around 10:10 p.m., a white, heavyset gunman with a reddish beard robbed the am/pm gas station convenience store at 8820 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Kearny Mesa, Delimitros said. He also wore a blue hoodie, according to the officer.
At 10:52 p.m. Sunday, an armed robbery was reported at the Valero gas station at 2405 University Ave. in North Park. Delimitros said the robber was a roughly 5-foot-11, 170-pound black man wearing a red beanie, black mask and gray sweatshirt. He fled on foot in an easterly direction, he said.
