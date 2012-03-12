Man arrested on suspicion of shooting 4 in Mountain View - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 20s was in custody Monday on suspicion of having opened fire on a sedan occupied by four people in an apparent gang-related attack in Mountain View, police said.

The man came out of his residence in the 3400 block of Newton Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday and opened fire on a Toyota sedan, said San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

A woman and three men were in the sedan, but no one was injured in the gunfire, which struck the car's windshield, Delimitros said.

The alleged shooter was arrested a short time later after he was found hiding in his residence.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.

