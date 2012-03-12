Boeing's Dreamliner arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The new Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" is scheduled to land in San Diego at Lindbergh Field.

The aircraft is traveling the world to show off its innovative technology.

The Dreamliner is outfitted with special cabin features, bigger windows, larger bins, and luxurious seating areas.

It's made from composite materials, and is the first mid-size airplane capable of flying long-range routes.