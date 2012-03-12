Boston-Chicago flight lands in NY over threat call

BUFFALO, N.Y (AP) — A Boston-to-Chicago JetBlue Airways flight was diverted to Buffalo and a passenger detained Monday after the airline received a phone call indicating she may have posed a bomb threat, an airport official said.
The passenger was being interviewed by the FBI after Flight 923, with 86 passengers and four crew members on board, landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport about 8:30 a.m., authorities said.
The incident began with a call to JetBlue's corporate headquarters "alleging there could be a situation relative to a bomb threat by a passenger on the plane," Buffalo airport spokesman C. Douglas Hartmayer said. Additional details about the call were not immediately available.
JetBlue confirmed the flight was diverted "due to security issue" and referred questions to the FBI.
An FBI spokesman in Buffalo said agents were speaking to the passenger and that no charges were immediately filed.
Upon landing, the passengers and luggage were removed from the plane and search dogs were brought in, Hartmayer said.
The flight left Boston at 6:32 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:31 a.m.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.