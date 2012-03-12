Boston-Chicago flight lands in NY over threat call

BUFFALO, N.Y (AP) — A Boston-to-Chicago JetBlue Airways flight was diverted to Buffalo and a passenger detained Monday after the airline received a phone call indicating she may have posed a bomb threat, an airport official said.

The passenger was being interviewed by the FBI after Flight 923, with 86 passengers and four crew members on board, landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport about 8:30 a.m., authorities said.

The incident began with a call to JetBlue's corporate headquarters "alleging there could be a situation relative to a bomb threat by a passenger on the plane," Buffalo airport spokesman C. Douglas Hartmayer said. Additional details about the call were not immediately available.

JetBlue confirmed the flight was diverted "due to security issue" and referred questions to the FBI.

An FBI spokesman in Buffalo said agents were speaking to the passenger and that no charges were immediately filed.

Upon landing, the passengers and luggage were removed from the plane and search dogs were brought in, Hartmayer said.

The flight left Boston at 6:32 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:31 a.m.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.