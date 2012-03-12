Michelle Obama to appear on Letterman show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama is returning to the late-night stage.

The first lady will appear on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on March 19. Mrs. Obama will discuss her Joining Forces initiative, which supports military families, and her plans for the program's one-year anniversary.

CBS, which airs Letterman's show, says this will be Mrs. Obama's first appearance on the program. But she has made other stops on the late-night talk show circuit to promote her initiatives and stump for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign. Her recent appearances include "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and Jimmy Fallon's "Late Night" program. Both shows are on NBC.