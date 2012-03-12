FBI says its caught "Insistent Bandit" bank robber

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two East County men were behind bars today on suspicion of taking part in a series of local bank robberies over the last several months, the FBI reported.

Spiros Romensas, 51, of La Mesa and Steve Edward Ruby, 52, of El Cajon allegedly carried out six bank heists in the San Diego area, starting in mid-January.

The holdups initially were attributed to a single perpetrator, nicknamed "the Insistent Bandit" due to his assertive and repeated demands to tellers during the crimes.

It was not immediately clear if one of the suspects is alleged to have actually stolen cash from the targeted banks while the other served as getaway driver or in some other secondary capacity.

Ruby and Romensas were taken into custody Thursday and were being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown San Diego, according to the FBI.