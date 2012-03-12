UCSD team uncovers evidence of lost Da Vinci mural

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Is there a lost Leonardo Da Vinci painting hiding underneath another work of art in Italy? Researchers at UCSD say they've found evidence that there is.

A mural painted by Da Vinci on a wall in Florence's Plazzo Vecchio in the 16th century is presumed to have been covered up by another mural painted by Giorgio Vasari.

By using an endoscopic probe, researchers say they found an air gap underneath the Vasari mural, and that there are traces of materials Da Vinci used on other paintings on the wall underneath.

"It's Italian cultural heritage, it's something that's significant for the whole world. So the decision on how to proceed in terms of what to do next is not really a decision to be taken lightly," UCSD researcher Alexandra Hubenko said.

The research will be featured in a documentary that airs Sunday night on the National Geographic Channel.