Mystery fish found at La Jolla Shores identified

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The mystery surrounding a fish found at La Jolla Shores has been solved.

The fish, which appears to be mostly head and no tail was found dead on the beach on Sunday. People who spotted the odd looking fish speculated on its species.

An expert at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography has confirmed that it is an ocean sunfish, also known as a mola mola.

(Photos courtesy of Michelle Mowad/LaJollaPatch.com)