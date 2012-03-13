Sheriff's: US Marshal arrested for harassing neighbors

ALPINE (CNS) - An intoxicated U.S. Marshal was escorted from his Alpine apartment complex after neighbors complained he was banging on doors while carrying his service weapon, authorities said Tuesday.

The disturbance in the 1500 block of Tavern Road was reported around 5:10 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. J.T. Faulkner.

Deputies called the U.S. Marshals Service, which in turn escorted the drunken federal law enforcement official away, Faulkner said.

He was apparently carrying his gun in his waistband or holster, Faulkner said.

No other details were released.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report from the U.S. Marshal's Office downtown with more on the bizarre chain of events.