Jet rolls off taxiway at Atlanta's airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a jet sustained significant damage when it rolled off a taxiway at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta.

Delta Air Lines spokesman Eric Torbenson tells The Associated Press mechanics were testing the engines of the Boeing 737 when they experienced a problem with the braking system around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says there were no passengers aboard the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

Bergen says the jet rolled off the taxiway on the east side of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. She wasn't aware of any effect on airport operations as of 6 a.m.

Torbenson says the jet sustained "significant damage." Video aired by Atlanta station WSB-TV showed the tilted jet on an embankment, with one of its wings high in the air.

