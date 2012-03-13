2 injured in City Heights house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A predawn house fire in City Heights sent two people to a hospital Tuesday and caused an estimated $275,000 worth of damage.

An electrical malfunction sparked the blaze in the 4700 block of Wightman Street about 2:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews had the flames, which were confined to the rear of the single-story home, under control within 20 minutes, SDFRD spokesman Maurice Luque said.

Medics took the two residents of the home, a married couple, to UCSD Medical Center for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation, Luque said.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $200,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents.