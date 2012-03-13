Closing arguments for sanity phase of trial

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the sanity phase of a school shooting trial.

Jurors saw video of police interrogating suspect Brendan O'Rourke. In the video, he sounded incoherent and delusional.

The 42-year-old was convicted of opening fire at Kelly Elementary.

If he's found sane, he could spend up to 103 years in prison. If found insane, he'll be sent to a state mental hospital.