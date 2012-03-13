Judge denies Sandusky bid for more particulars - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Judge denies Sandusky bid for more particulars

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The judge in former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's child sexual abuse case said Tuesday that a defense request for more information regarding when and where the alleged crimes occurred is moot because prosecutors have said they cannot produce additional detail.

Judge John Cleland issued the order a day after the two sides debated the matter before him in a central Pennsylvania courtroom.

Sandusky lawyer Joe Amendola said in response that he intended to file a motion next week asking to dismiss all charges "for lack of specificity."

"What he's saying is exactly what the case law says can result in a case being chucked," Amendola said Tuesday. "If the commonwealth can't be more specific, the defendant can't adequately present their defense."

A spokesman for the attorney general's office declined to comment.

Cleland said a long line of state cases has addressed the requirement that prosecutors establish fixed dates when they charge defendants with assaults against children.

The judge said that set of cases "provides the commonwealth greater latitude when the alleged crimes involve sexual offenses against a young child."

He also issued a two-paragraph order, based on an agreement among the lawyers, that the names of people identified in grand jury reports as victims 1 through 10 remain under seal "and may not be disclosed by any person, except pursuant to court order" or other judicial authorization.

Cleland also said any subpoenas involving alleged victims have to carry an 18-point notice noting that the names or identifying information for the alleged victims may not be disclosed, and that violators may be held in contempt of court.

Sandusky, 68, is accused of sexually abusing 10 boys over 15 years, allegations he has repeatedly denied. He is confined to his home while he awaits a mid-May start of trial.

In the Bellefonte courtroom on Monday, prosecutor Joseph McGettigan said additional details were not available because the purported victims were children, the events traumatized them, some have emotional and psychological difficulties and the alleged behavior included efforts to conceal it.

McGettigan told Cleland that other discovery materials handed over to Amendola have provided some more detail, but Amendola said they did not include information that might help him develop a defense based on alibi, statute of limitations, double jeopardy or other grounds.

___

Online:

Cleland order: http://bit.ly/ABi4Gh

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-04-08 01:23:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 

  • 76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:42:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

  • McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:41:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.