Police search for bearded man who robbed University City gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Tuesday were on the lookout for a tall, thin bearded man in his 60s who robbed a University City gas station at gunpoint.
The robbery at United Oil gas station at 3860 Governor Drive was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros. The gunman fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.
Police described the thief as a white man in his 60s, around 6 feet and 160 pounds, with a gray beard. He wore a black hoodie and red baseball cap, Delimitros said.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.