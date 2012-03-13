Police search for bearded man who robbed University City gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Tuesday were on the lookout for a tall, thin bearded man in his 60s who robbed a University City gas station at gunpoint.

The robbery at United Oil gas station at 3860 Governor Drive was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros. The gunman fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.

Police described the thief as a white man in his 60s, around 6 feet and 160 pounds, with a gray beard. He wore a black hoodie and red baseball cap, Delimitros said.