Coco: Mellow companion needs loving home

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier/Mix
Sex: Female
Age: 11 years
ID Number: 54409
Adoption Fee: $25.00

Why I'd make a great companion: Whether we snuggle on the couch or enjoy a day at the park, I'm at home as long as I'm with you. My big, brown eyes will melt your heart. I'm a mellow and easy-going companion, content just to feel loved. I enjoy relaxing, sleeping and snuggling by the side of a companion or a warm window. My special medical needs will be covered and explained by my adoptions counselor. Please come visit me today.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista!

I may be a perfect match for the San Diego Humane Society's Seniors for Seniors Program. For more information, check out our website!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

