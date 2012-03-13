Baby sea lion rescued from Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sea lion pup discovered Tuesday near the sea wall at Mission Beach was rescued by SeaWorld San Diego personnel.

The 8- to 10-month-old male was lethargic, dehydrated and malnourished when was found around 8 a.m., according to SeaWorld.

Park spokesman David Koontz said the 30-pound pup was probably weaned from its mother and had a difficult time surviving on its own.

"We are currently re-hydrating the sea lion and will perform a thorough medical examination once his condition is stabilized," Koontz said, adding that should be in the next day or two.

SeaWorld has rescued 15 sea lions and three other marine mammals so far this year, he said.