Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli split after 11 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli say they are divorcing after 11 years.

In a statement Tuesday, the couple said they decided to end their marriage but share "the same deep love and devotion to our children."

Garth and Facinelli said they remain "dedicated to raising our beautiful daughters together," and asked for privacy and respect. The Southern California couple are parents to 14-year-old Luca, 9-year-old Lola and 5-year-old Fiona.

The 39-year-old Garth came to fame in the 1990s TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210" and appeared in the 2008-10 sequel. The 38-year-old Facinelli is a co-star in the "Twilight" movie franchise. The couple married in January 2001.

Garth competed in "Dancing With the Stars" in 2007, with Facinelli applauding her from the audience.