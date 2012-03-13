14-year-old accused of threatening to shoot teachers, students

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old La Mesa Middle School student who allegedly threatened to shoot several teachers and students on campus made his first appearance Tuesday in Juvenile Court.

The boy, an eighth-grader, was arrested last Thursday. Police allege he made death threats against at least six students and teachers.

Officers found a gun and "hit list" at the boy's home, according to authorities.

The boy's court appearance was closed to the public. Deputy District Attorney Jihan Yacoub declined to give details about the hearing, saying only that any criminal threats are taken seriously.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the boy made the alleged threats after being bullied.