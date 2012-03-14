Another gas station held up as cops search for serial robber

KEARNY MESA (CBS 8) - A Kearny Mesa gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, prompting police to wonder if he's the same suspect wanted in a string of similar crimes over the past three days.

The gunman walked into the Shell Gas & Food Mart 7700 block of Clairemont Mesa Blvd around 9:30 p.m. After the robbery, he left behind a hoodie, sunglasses, money and what may be a fake gun.



A female getaway driver was seen speeding him away from the scene in a burgundy Chrysler Sebring 2-door, through a nearby parking lot of a Sears store.



The police ABLE helicopter was overhead searching for a getaway car. Officers were also visiting neighboring businesses to see if they had any surveillance video of the crime.

The hold-up could be the fifth in a string of armed robberies of local gas stations over the past three days. San Diego Police have been looking for a gunman who targeting four gas stations in a 48 hour period starting on Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the robber held up an AM-PM on Murphy Canyon Rd.

Then on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. he struck the Arco gas station on Misson Gorge Rd. Later that night, around 10 p.m. he robbed an AM-PM on Clairemont Mesa Blvd.



And on Monday just before 10:30p.m. he hit the United Oil station on Governor Drive.

In those hold-ups the suspect is described as a white man in his 40's or 50's, 5'7" tall, with a red beard, and a medium to large build. The serial robber was wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap under a hoodie.

The man who held up the Shell gas station Tuesday night is also described as being in his late 40s-early 50s. He left behind a hoodie. But in that crime, the suspect escaped with a female getaway driver.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call San Diego Police Department's Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299.

