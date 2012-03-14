Man says Lohan grazed knee with her Porsche

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan's black Porsche was surrounded by paparazzi when her sports car grazed the knee of a man outside a Hollywood club early Wednesday, police said.

Lohan drove off and a police report wasn't taken because the Hookah Lounge employee wasn't hurt, Los Angeles police Sgt. Mark Ro said.

The 25-year-old "Mean Girls" star was trying to make a U-turn outside the Wilcox Avenue club at about 12:30 a.m.

"Space was tight," the sergeant said, adding that Lohan may have nudged the lounge employee's parked car, believed to be a Corvette.

"He came out and said, 'Don't hit my car,'" Ro said. "She was making a multipoint U-turn and photographers were in her way."

The lounge employee, whose name hasn't been released, told officers that Lohan's Porsche grazed his knee. There was no injury and the man's car wasn't damaged.

Lohan drove away.

"We did not take a report for hit-and-run," the sergeant said. "We didn't go looking for her."

A voicemail message left for Lohan attorney Shawn Chapman Holley wasn't immediately returned.

TMZ.com, which first reported the incident, said Lohan may have been the one who called police to protect herself from paparazzi.

The sergeant said he doesn't know who notified police.

Lohan has a history of bad luck with cars.

A woman claimed in a January lawsuit that she was struck by Lohan's Maserati while walking across a West Hollywood intersection in September 2010.

Nubia Del Carmen Preza's lawsuit said she has suffered "disabling and serious personal injuries, pain, suffering and anguish."

Photographer Grigor Balyan also sued Lohan in January, claiming he was struck by a vehicle in which Lohan was riding in January 2010.

During a court hearing last month, a judge praised Lohan on her progress in a long-running drunken driving case.

The former Disney star has been under strict probation guidelines imposed by Sautner last year, including therapy sessions and weekly stints working at the morgue.

Lohan still had to complete 14 days of work at the morgue and attend five therapy sessions before the judge ends her probation on the 2007 drunken driving case.

She is due back in court March 29 for what could be her final court appearance if she stays out of trouble.

Lohan would remain on informal probation for a case filed after she took a necklace without permission in January 2011, but she would no longer have to report to a probation officer or appear in court for frequent updates.