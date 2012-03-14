Off-duty police officer hurt in hit and run crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Off-duty police officer hurt in hit and run crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An off-duty San Diego police detective is recovering after a rollover crash that left him with a bloody head.

It happened on Interstate 15 in Kensington. The officer's car caught fire and was completely destroyed.

In this News 8 video story, Angelique Lizarde reports from the crash scene with the search for the driver of a big rig truck, and the officer's condition.

