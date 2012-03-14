Cherise: Beautiful, senior shepherd

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 9 years

Sex: Female

Colors: White

Adoption Fee: $25

Identification Number: 90462

What thrills Cherise most in life is sharing her abundance of love with those around her. She is an old soul looking for someone to spend her golden years with and she simply can't wait to find a special family to cherish!

Cherise's adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista! Cherise may also be a perfect match for the San Diego Humane Society's Seniors for Seniors Program, check out our website for more information.

During the adoption process a San Diego Humane Society Trainer will be present to answer any questions and share how to best care for Cherise and offer tips for continued training in the future.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.