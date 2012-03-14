Mercury Insurance Open set for July 14-22 at La Costa

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Some the world's top women tennis players will be in Carlsbad July 14-22 for the Mercury Insurance Open, tournament organizers announced Wednesday.

The matches will be held at the La Costa Resort and Spa. The tournament, which used to continue into August, starts about two weeks earlier than usual.

Tournament director Steve Simon said 28 professional singles and 16 doubles teams are set to play this year. Prize money will total $740,000. The singles winner will get $96,000, and the doubles winners will get $31,000.

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland, currently ranked fifth in the world, is the defending champion.

Ticket packages are available via mercuryinsuranceopen.com.