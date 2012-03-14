On last day free, Blagojevich offers last words

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich walks out of his home with his wife Patti to speak to the media Wednesday, March 14, 2012 in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Prison-bound former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said Wednesday he has faith in his appeal and that his legal saga "is not over."

Blagojevich spoke to reporters outside his Chicago home less than 24 hours before he's due to report to a Colorado prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence for corruption.

With his wife by his side, Blagojevich said preparing to leave for prison is "the hardest thing I've ever done" and insisted that he always did what he thought was right for Illinois. He said his decisions in public office helped "ordinary people."

Blagojevich was convicted of 18 criminal counts during two trials, including charges the tried to sell or trade an appointment to President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat.

He took responsibility Wednesday for saying the things heard on FBI tapes played during those trials, but said he always believed what he was doing "was on the right side of the law."

The 55-year-old impeached former governor is due to report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in suburban Denver on Thursday.

Prison authorities haven't confirmed where Blagojevich will be imprisoned. But he asked to go to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in suburban Denver.

The spotlight-loving Blagojevich, known for colorful speeches and a habit of quoting historical figures, timed his departing statement to begin at precisely 5:02 p.m. so it could appear live on the evening news.

His publicist even gave a two-minute warning via Twitter so newscasts could be ready.

