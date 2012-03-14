Reds Chapman pitches three innings against Padres

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Aroldis Chapman pitched more than two innings in a big league game for the first time, allowing one run over three innings of the Cincinnati Reds' 9-4 loss to the San Diego Padres in a game between split squads Wednesday.

Chapman revived a split-finger fastball while allowing four hits, including a homer to Andy Parrino.

The Cuban defector is being converted into a starting pitcher and he is competing for the fifth spot in the Reds' rotation. He is the only left-hander among the group.

Todd Frazier, who is competing for role backing up third baseman Scott Rolen, had a two-run double off Clayton Richard for the Reds.

Richard, who didn't pitch after July 4, pitched three innings in his second spring game., Richard allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two. Richard had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder.

