Drunk driver sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed woman, grandson

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man who was drunk when his truck slammed into the rear of a sport utility vehicle on state Route 125 in La Mesa, killing a woman and her grandson, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison.

Justin Stephen Foulds, 39, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the Dec. 9 deaths of 73-year-old Celia Torres and 16-year-old David Gonzalez. Foulds has no prior criminal record.

Prosecutor Gordon Davis told a judge at an earlier hearing that the defendant left work about 3 p.m. and drank with co-workers in a parking lot, then proceeded to a local bar, where he shared one or two pitchers of beer and drank a couple shots of whiskey.

Foulds, who lives in Lemon Grove, left the bar about 5:30 p.m. and shortly thereafter, slammed his Chevrolet Silverado into the victim's Nissan Pathfinder near the Interstate 8 interchange while traveling about 65 mph, Davis said.

The impact spun the victim's SUV around, knocking it into three other vehicles. Torres and her grandson burned to death when their vehicle burst into flames, Davis said. Foulds walked away from the accident.

Torres had driven from her home in Tijuana to pick up her grandson because he had an appointment with a Tijuana orthodontist the next day and she didn't want him to miss it, according to family members.

Foulds' blood-alcohol level measured .26 percent after the collision, more than three times the legal limit, Davis said.