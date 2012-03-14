Chargers re-sign Gaither, add Johnson

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have re-signed left tackle Jared Gaither to a four-year contract and signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Jarret Johnson, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, to a four-year deal.

Gaither helped solidify the Chargers' line during the last five games after he was waived by Kansas City. He replaced Marcus McNeill, who sustained a season-ending neck injury on Nov. 10. McNeill was released on Tuesday. Gaither had been an unrestricted free agent for a day.

Johnson was with Baltimore for nine seasons. He played in a Ravens franchise-record 129 consecutive regular-season games and has started 89 in a row, including playoffs. He had 56 tackles and 2 ½ sacks last year.

The Chargers also agreed to a one-year deal with tight end Kory Sperry, whose contract had expired.

