Guilty plea from caretaker who stole from Pearl Harbor survivor and allowed him to live in filth

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A caretaker who neglected and stole from a 93-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, who was found living in filthy conditions in his East County home, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony false imprisonment and forgery.

Milagros Angeles, 63, faces up to three years and eight months in prison when she is sentenced April 12 by El Cajon Superior Court Judge John Thompson.

Prosecutors said Angeles stole thousands of dollars from Navy veteran Arnold "Max" Bauer, for whom she had worked since 2009. Angeles, a paid caretaker, was arrested in January 2011.

When bank employees noticed Bauer hadn't been in the bank for a few months, investigators with Adult Protective Services went to check on him, prosecutor Danielle Hickman said.

Once inside the house, investigators found the World War II veteran living in "filth and squalor," with rat feces and trash throughout the home, the prosecutor said.

Authorities found $9,000 cash in the defendant's bedroom and clothing, Hickman said.

The prosecutor said Angeles had written 56 checks to herself totaling $5,600. The defendant had also written other checks totaling $1,800 and was sending money to the Philippines, according to Hickman.

Bauer, who had dementia, was hospitalized with a severe urinary infection and was then diagnosed with prostate cancer. He died in November at age 94.