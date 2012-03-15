Jury deadlocked over sanity of school shooter

VISTA (CNS) - A jury that has already declared itself at an impasse will resume deliberations Friday in an effort to determine whether a man who opened fire at a Carlsbad elementary school and wounded two students was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Jurors in the Brendan O'Rourke case told Vista Superior Court Judge Aaron Katz Thursday afternoon that they were deadlocked on the issue of sanity.

The judge ordered the jury to return Friday for more deliberations in an attempt to reach a verdict.

O'Rourke, 42, was convicted last week of seven counts each of premeditated attempted murder and assault with a firearm. The defense has the burden to prove that the defendant was insane at the time of the attack.

If the defendant is found to have been sane, he faces 103 years to life in state prison. If the jury finds he was insane, he could be sent to a state mental hospital.

Deputy Public Defender Dan Segura told jurors that delusions and a mental disease led the defendant to believe that his former employer, AIG Inc., and Illinois politicians were involved in a conspiracy against him.

A number of psychiatrists testified that O'Rourke was suffering from schizophrenia or a delusion disorder, or a combination of both, when he opened fire on the school grounds.

Among O'Rourke's mental illnesses is a "persecutory delusion" that someone is out to get him, his attorney said. The disease makes people lose touch with reality and believing things that are not true," Segura told the jury.

Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan said O'Rourke was angry, possibly because he recently had been evicted from his apartment, and that he gave police conflicting statements on why he carried out the attack.

One psychiatrist testified that O'Rourke was delusional when he opened fire at the school but knew it was wrong, both legally and morally.

