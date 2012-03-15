Store owner shoots, injures burglar at motorcycle shop - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Store owner shoots, injures burglar at motorcycle shop

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The owner of a Talmadge area motorcycle shop opened fire Thursday on a man who had burglarized the business, striking him several times, police said.

The owner of Trophy Motorcycles was called by the shop's alarm company about 3:10 a.m. and, as he arrived, saw a man who was leaving the shop at 4952 El Cajon Blvd. with a shotgun belonging to the business, according to San Diego police.

The owner fired several rounds, striking the burglar several times in the lower body, said San Diego police officer David Stafford. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

An investigation into the shooting was underway.

